Falkirk Council's strategic property review continues with some facilities saved and others still facing closure

Grangemouth Stadium, Stenhousemuir Gym and Banknock Community Centre are among the buildings that look set to be saved from closure as Falkirk Council’s strategic property review continues.

The stadium will be one of more than 40 facilities across the district that are leaving the council’s ownership through a Community Asset Transfer or other agreement.

For others, however, there is not such good news and Carron Gymnastics Centre, Camelon Education Centre campus and Polmont Sports Centre are among those that look likely to close.

At Falkirk Council’s meeting on January 30, members will be updated on its ambition to close or transfer ownership of 133 buildings, in a bid to reduce the number of properties it owns that are “in poor condition, not energy efficient, expensive to run and underutilised”.

Camelon Education Centre is among those that look likely to close. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The latest report proposes introducing a fourth phase that will affect 11 facilities, including Grangemouth Community Education Unit in Abbots Road, where Falkirk Council currently holds its meetings. It will not close until Falkirk’s new town hall is ready.

Phase 1 began in April 2023, with properties such as Denny Football Centre being demolished while Grangemouth Golf Club took on its facilities through a community benefit lease.

Phase 2, which began in April last year and aims to be complete by March 31, saw the controversial closure of Bo’ness Recreation Centre.

But many communities also stepped forward to take over facilities including Polmont Snowsports Centre, Bainsford Community Hall and Hallglen’s Ettrick Dochart Centre.

Since then, several have formed committees which are at various stages in the process.

So far, 21 groups have taken on leases that mean they are responsible for repairs and maintenance.

While some halls have proved very challenging to take forward, there is still a possibility that buildings including Bowhouse, Broompark and Slamannan Community Centres will not be lost to communities.

According to the report, the cost of repairing and maintaining all of the properties, some of which were in very poor condition, would have been more than £29 million.

While the council will make the assets it hands over “wind and water tight”, communities taking over premises are still facing high costs to improve facilities and make them move energy efficient.

The reports says they have received funding £511,599 from the Enablement Fund to date, while the Community Empowerment Fund has awarded £109,277.04 to 14 groups so far.

The review was an attempt by Falkirk Council to make better use of resources including its libraries.

Falkirk Library is now used as a staff base for Street Cleansing and the Car Park Attendants, allowing the council to shut its Glebe Street bothy and car park attendant office on Meeks Road.

There are also plans to use the library as the Registrars Appointments Hub from May 1, 2025 while weddings and other ceremonies will take place in Callendar House.

This will mean the closure of the Burgh Buildings on Newmarket Street.

The report includes an update on Grangemouth Stadium, where Scottish Athletics is leading a bid for a Community Asset Transfer through a newly formed group, Grangemouth Community Sports Trust.

It looks likely that they will take on responsibility for the venue from April this year, until the formal CAT process is complete.

In the absence of agreement, the property will close from the April 1 and be subject to the Council’s Surplus Property Procedures.

Another likely closure in April is Carron Gymnastics Centre where there has been no progress with a Community Asset Transfer.

Once closed, the council’s gymnastics activities will relocate to the Mariner Centre and Larbert High School.

Moving to the Mariner Centre will cost approximately £45,000 and will mean the centre will lose its squash court.

Works at Larbert High School will involve alterations to one of the existing gyms which currently provides basic gymnastics activities.

Stenhousemuir Gym will be retained under an Improved Financial Model and marketing will be done to attract to new members.

The full report will be discussed by Falkirk councillors at a meeting on January 30 in Grangemouth Community Education Centre, Abbots Road, Grangemouth at 10 am. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.