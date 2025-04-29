Falkirk councillors demand full report into faults at Bo'ness Recreation Centre
The original 2019 report, written by the council’s structural engineer, had concluded that the pool should be “closed and drained as soon as possible” but it appears that no action was taken at that time.
The report was discovered five years later when Falkirk Council was proposing to close the centre for good.
An internal audit report that aimed to find out exactly what happened was brought before Falkirk Council’s audit committee on Tuesday but only a summary of the findings was made available.
Before the meeting started, auditor Isabel Wright told members that some councillors have requested a copy of the full report which will be provided although parts with any sensitive information will be redacted.
Ms Wright told members that the audit had been conducted very thoroughly and had not been an easy piece of work as so many people involved were no longer in post.
Despite their efforts, the report notes that “many areas remain unanswered”.
But the picture that was revealed showed a lack of communication between the building’s owner, Falkirk Council, and Falkirk Community Trust, which ran all of the leisure services at the time.
The leader of the council, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, said that the relationship between the two organisations “at times appears to have proved a bit of a challenge that has been fundamental”.
Paul Kettrick, head of assets, told the meeting the audit had clearly identified communication issues and a lack of recording of actions, which were “key lessons learned”.
He assured councillors that the situation is now very different and health and safety and maintenance are now the subject of monthly meetings, which identify and track any issues.
Mr Kettrick also assured members that the same “robust processes” that are now in place also apply to third parties in commercially rented properties.
Community groups that have taken over ownership or leases of council buildings are responsible for maintenance but Mr Kettrick said any issues would be “tracked”.
When Bo’ness Recreation Centre finally closed in May 2024, many residents who had campaigned to keep it open said they felt the centre had been deliberately run down over several years, with little maintenance and no investment.
The centre finally closed for good when a survey identified corroded electrical wiring and cracks in the pool wall, as well as issues with the boilers, lighting and heating, while the roof was in poor condition.
At the time, it was estimated that £4 million worth of repairs were needed to make the necessary repairs.
The council is now spending £3.5 million to create a ‘community wing’ of Bo’ness Academy with leisure facilities including a large gym and access to the school swimming pool.
