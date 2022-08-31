Falkirk Council issue information on waste services as strikes continue

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unite the union has confirmed further dates for strike action for Falkirk’s waste services and street cleansing workers from 5am on Tuesday, September 6 to 4.59am on Wednesday, September 14.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “With regards collections, resources will be focused upon catching up of residual waste – green wheelie bins – collections, as per information provided on our web site householders should not place side waste beside their wheelie bin.

“With resources focused on residual collection, missed blue and burgundy wheelie bins will not be collected during this time and residents are advised to present their recycling bins on the next scheduled day of collection.

The industrial action is starting to have a visible impact on Falkirk's streets

“Food waste and AHP collections have been maintained throughout the period of industrial action, and these will continue as per schedule. Kerbside black box

collections will operate in the period between strikes.

"Bulky collections are currently suspended. The period between strikes will be used to clear any backlogged requests. Our recycling centres will be open from September 1 up to and including September 5 as per schedule.

"We do anticipate the sites will be busy and where available, additional staff members will be deployed to direct visitors and reduce waiting times.

“With regards our Street Cleansing operations, resources will be focused on servicing litter bins. This may mean that there will be less mechanical street sweepers for the interim.