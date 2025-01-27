Falkirk Council urged to sort out 'dangerous' flooded path

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents have complained that nothing is being done about a “dangerous” path, despite repeated appeals to Falkirk Council to come up with a solution.

A stretch of the path on Gartcows Road, next to Blinkbonny Park, is almost always wet, even in the warmest summer weather.

During the winter months the water can be free-flowing and often ices up, making it treacherous for people to walk along.

The situation has been going on for years – much to the annoyance of residents and those who walk in the area.

The path that residents complain has been running with water for years. Pic: Michael Gillen

One resident in Gartcows Road said she can stand in her doorway and hear the water running.

She added: “I have reported it to the council the last three winters – because the water freezes and makes an already well know black spot even more dangerous - yet nothing has been done.

"The first year I got in touch, they coned off the parking lane.

"Someone is going to be killed here – in the years I have lived here five garden walls have been taken out.

Water pours through the wall at Blinkbonny Park onto Gartcows Road. Pic: Michael Gillen

The road is a popular spot for people to use as a free parking area when catching a train at Falkirk High Station.

Meanwhile, pedestrians on that stretch of pavement have to step out on to the road to avoid the water, mud and ice, making it hazardous for those walking.

In response, Falkirk Council has said the issue is “complex” but said they will work with Scottish Canals and Network Rail to find a solution.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We have recently carried out a comprehensive camera survey of the drainage network in and around the park, which confirmed there are no leaks from current or historic infrastructure. Additional trial pits have been excavated to assess flow pathways.

“Both Scottish Canals and Network Rail have investigated discharge from their land and are carrying out works to seal historic culverts and address minor leaks from the canal.

“Further non-intrusive investigations and surveys of a recently identified culvert on the southern side of the canal are planned to better understand remaining water flow pathways.

“Due to the complex nature of the issue, a singular cause has not been identified, and any long-term solutions will require ongoing collaboration with Falkirk Council continuing to work with Scottish Canals & Network Rail to find a solution for this issue.”