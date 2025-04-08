Falkirk Council to hold hearing into proposed Grangemouth £625m flood plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for Scotland’s biggest flood defence scheme in Grangemouth and parts of Falkirk moved a step forward this week.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Ministers have confirmed they will not be "calling-in” the Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme for consideration – a project that could cost as much as £625 million.

Instead, Falkirk Council is now required to hold a hearing to consider the issues raised in objections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January, councillors agreed the plans should go ahead, despite 20 objections.

The Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme is designed to protect the town and surrounding areas. Pic: Michael Gillen

Of the 10,000 people notified about the scheme, the 20 objections represent just 0.2 per cent. However, among those objecting are the RSPB – which owns a reserve in the area – and Forth Ports, which operates the docks in Grangemouth and is one of the area’s biggest employers.

The council will now appoint an independent reporter to conduct the local hearing and issue a final report – at a cost in the region of £600,000.

The aim of the hearing is to give objectors an opportunity to be heard, and to provide the reporter with all the information necessary for a report, but in a more flexible and less formal setting than at a Public Local Inquiry which would have taken place if the plans were called in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the hearing has been held and a report submitted to the council by the reporter, it will then be presented to the council for consideration and a final decision.

And engagement event last year allowed the public to learn more about the plans. Pic: Michael Gillen

Council leader, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, said: “We are pleased to announce that the Scottish Ministers have entrusted the council with the final decision on the scheme, reflecting their confidence in our ability to make the best choice for our communities.

"This marks a significant and positive step forward for the communities of Grangemouth, Wholeflats, Glensburgh, Langlees, Carron, Carronshore, and Stirling Road in Camelon.”

Asked about the timescale for the hearing and who would foot the bill, a Falkirk Council spokesperson said: "We have written to the Scottish Government’s Department of Planning and Environmental Appeals to request the appointment of a reporter. Once an appointment is made, timescales can then be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The hearing process is expected to take anywhere between 12-18 months to complete, whilst a Public Local Enquiry could potentially have taken between 18-36 months. The costs and resourcing of this will fall to the council.

"Until a reporter is appointed, exact costs remain unclear, however, the estimated cost of this exercise is around £600,000. Most of this funding has already been provided through previous Scottish Government allocations for the project, and the cost was included within the planned 2025/26 budget."

As the largest flood defence project in Scotland and one of the biggest in the UK, the Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme was identified as the highest national priority given the potentially significant impacts for the community if an extreme flood event were to occur.

Falkirk Council and its contractor Jacobs say it is essential to protect 2760 residential properties and 1200 commercial buildings in Grangemouth and the surrounding area for future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sitting near three local rivers and on the Forth Estuary, the risk of a major flood event is becoming greater as climate change brings more frequent heavy rainfall events and sea levels continue to rise.

Those behind the project also believe it will also be key to future development proposals, including those associated with Falkirk Growth Deal and Forth Green Freeport, as severe flooding is becoming more and more likely.

It will also provide 23km of flood defence walls, embankments, the installation of flood gates, flow regulation measures and drainage work.

The scheme will also include works at the entrance to the Port of Grangemouth and within the petrochemical complex.

However, funding has still not been agreed for the project, which it is estimated will cost between £450 million and £625 million to build.