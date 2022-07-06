Falkirk Council: Support for summer programme targets children in need

Falkirk Council has received the money to spend on low-income families to give them free childcare, activities and healthy food.

It is part of a £10 million summer programme financed by the Scottish Government and is aimed at children five to 14 years who need it most.

The council set up a working group, including colleagues from the Health and Social Care Partnership, NHS and third sector to see how best to deliver the activities.

The funding will allow some children to take part in athletics camps and other activities. File pic.

The working group recommended opening a small grants scheme to accept proposals from services and groups for funding to deliver activities in line with the government’s guidance. They also recommended supporting a programme of sports and leisure activities in line with the one delivered by Falkirk Community Trust last year.

Over £37,000 is being spent on 2742 free spaces at nine different programmes including multi-sports camps, additional support needs camps, tennis coaching, basketball camps, gymnastic sessions and athletics camps. Active Schools Coordinators worked with school staff to identify children within the priority groups who would benefit from this provision

Another £31,000 is being spent to give away 15,500 swim vouchers to pupils receiving income-related free school meals.

While almost £7000 is providing a two month free health and fitness membership for up to 180 young people identified as being at risk of disengaging, who are young carers, low income families or with additional support needs.

Around £17,500 is being spent on holiday provision through the First4Kids service. It is providing 12 places a day across the summer to children in family priority groups. Youngsters are provided with a health snack and lunch.

A further £110,000 is supporting 21 projects including activities such as cycling and football, as well as targeted support for care experienced youngsters and those with disabilities.