Falkirk Council selling Outlander village toilets

The public toilets in a picturesque village on one of Scotland’s major walking routes will be sold by Falkirk Council after bids closed this week.

The small village of Blackness, on the Firth of Forth, overlooked by a dramatic 15th century castle – best known as Fort William in the television series Outlander – is a popular destination for visitors.

It is on the route of the John Muir Way, a long distance trail from Dunbar in the east to Helensburgh in the west of Scotland, which passes through Falkirk district.

The toilets in Blackness are the final publicly owned convenience to be closed by Falkirk Council in a bid to save cash.

Blackness Castle attracts thousands of visitors. Pic: Michael Gillen

The loos, in the village square, are close to the beach and the castle where visitor numbers have soared in recent years, thanks to the “Outlander effect”.

While the castle, owned by Historic Environment Scotland, has its own toilets, the picturesque village itself is popular with visitors spending time along the shoreline that links Bo’ness to the west and South Queensferry to the east.

It had been hoped that a bid from a group of locals led by the community council would save the toilets from closure but this did not happen and the toilets were put on the market, with a closing date of August 26.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “Following yesterday’s closing date, we have received a good level of interest and are currently reviewing bids. We will look to make a decision on the successful bid in due course.”

Bids have now closed for Blackness public toilets. Pic: Contributed

The toilets are among more than 100 community buildings that are being either closed or transferred from council ownership as part of the council’s strategic property review.

When the decision to shut the toilets was made, councillors were told the closure would save £35,000 and members were reminded that the castle has its own facilities for visitors.

Critics of the closure noted that there had been no assessment of visitor numbers while the council’s own impact assessment noted that “women, those with children, older people and disabled people” were most likely to be affected and could visit the village less often.