Falkirk Council seeking views on plans to cut area's grass less often

The Sustainable Grass Management Pilot Project involves 35 areas around the district, including parks and roadside verges, and examines the best ways of creating more space for wildlife, while saving the local authority money.

Currently, more than 600 hectares of grass is cut 12 times a year, however, the initiative will look at options such as delaying the first cut, creating meadows, cutting less often or even leaving grass uncut.

Consideration will also be given to planting more trees, bulbs and wildflowers.

Falkirk Council is asking members of the public to share their views on a plan to reduce grass cutting in 35 pilot areas to improve biodiversity in the district. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The pilot areas are represent around five per cent of the council's total grassland. This includes popular parks such as Dollar Park in Falkirk and Gala Park in Denny.

Grass verges form part of the study, although any areas that affect motorists’ vision will be kept neat.

Announcing the consultation, Falkirk Council said: “Over the last year the importance of our green spaces has come into sharp focus.

“They are vital spaces for people; helping to support our physical and mental well-being.

“Managed in the right way, they can also play an important part in our response to the global challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss.

“In January 2021, Falkirk Council gave the go ahead to an exciting Sustainable Grass Management Pilot Project.

“We hope the changes will help: create diverse and healthy green spaces for local people to enjoy; benefit wildlife and reduce biodiversity loss; help combat the climate emergency.

“We are consulting to better understand public support for the benefits of making changes to the way we manage our cut grass areas and to gauge public reaction to and obtain feedback on the changes made at the 35 pilot sites.”

Among the alterations being put forward are the creation of naturalised grass areas (cut once or twice a year, and sown with wildflowers in some locations) and the development of patches or strips of wildflower meadow.

Click here to access the consultation form.

