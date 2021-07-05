Bonnybridge crash: Man hospitalised after accident near Checkbar Roundabout

The one-vehicle incident took place on the B905 near the Checkbar Roundabout on Saturday afternoon.

Police sealed off the area before the man was taken to hospital.

A man was taken to hospital following a crash near the Checkbar Roundabout, Bonnybridge. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle on the B905 near Checkbar Roundabout shortly after 4pm on Saturday, July 3.

“One man was taken to hospital following the crash. Inquiries are ongoing into the incident.”

