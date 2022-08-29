Falkirk Council: Refuse strike update at action enters sixth day
Talks are continuing to end the refuse strike which is affecting Falkirk and around two-thirds of Scottish council areas.
As the strike enters a sixth day, further talks are due to take place between unions and the local authority umbrella organisation CoSLA.
However, as domestic refuse collections remain on hold, the most noticeable sign of the strike is on the streets with overflowing litter bins.
The unions want an agreement similar to the one made to council workers in England, which included a £1925 flat rate pay offer.
They say that the current offer of a percentage pay rise would mean the most money would go to the best paid staff.
Initially offered 3.5 per cent, this was later increased to a five per cent flat rate but this was also rejected.
The Scottish Government has given an additional £140 million to councils to help fund a pay increase for staff.
But the unions involved - Unite, Unison and GMB - are calling for more money from the government to pay for an improved offer.
A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “No waste or recycling wheeled bins are being collected at present due to the national industrial action.
“Food waste collections are operating as per the schedule.
Public Health Scotland has warned of a human health risk from overflowing waste, and advised councils to decontaminate areas where bins have overflowed.