Quarry death update: Police identify man who died in Forth Valley quarry

Police have identified the man who died at a Forth Valley quarry at the weekend.

By Jill Buchanan
Monday, 29th August 2022, 7:38 am
Updated Monday, 29th August 2022, 7:12 pm

Around 4.20pm on Saturday, August 27, officers received report of concern for a man at a quarry near Tillicoultry.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.Initially, they appealed for help to identify the man but this morning gave an update saying his identity had been confirmed.

Officers say his death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Inspector David Bellingham, of Stirling Police Station, said: “We have now been able to identify this man and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“I’d like to thank the public for assisting with our inquiries.”