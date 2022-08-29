Quarry death update: Police identify man who died in Forth Valley quarry

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 4.20pm on Saturday, August 27, officers received report of concern for a man at a quarry near Tillicoultry.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.Initially, they appealed for help to identify the man but this morning gave an update saying his identity had been confirmed.

Police have identified the man whose body was found in a quarry at the weekend

Officers say his death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Inspector David Bellingham, of Stirling Police Station, said: “We have now been able to identify this man and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.