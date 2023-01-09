Polmonthill Ski Slope is one of the 133 Falkirk Council operated buildings and facilities currently under threat of closure. The council says that it owns too many buildings that are in a poor state of repair and it needs to get rid of them to help save money and make all of its properties more energy efficient.

The local authority is hopeful that volunteers will come forward to take over the running of the facilities, but if there is no interest in transferring ownership, the buildings will close and the council is now looking for feedback about how best to relocate any activities.

It is hosting a series of consultation events along with online consultation to gauge public opinion.

Polmonthill Ski Centre is under threat of closure unless someone steps in to take over its running within next two years

However, Karolina Surmacz who launched the change.org petition to safeguard the dry sky slope in Polmont says it is “unlike other sports that could be provided in different venues locally”.

She said: “Polmont ski slope is a resource that offers excellent quality ski and snowboard instruction at affordable prices. It provides opportunities for children to try and access a great sport that builds skill and confidence. Once children have reached an expected level to use the slope safely, they are able to use this for a very small cost compared to many other activities locally.

"Falkirk Council could integrate this resource much more fully if they were invested in our children's physical and emotional wellbeing, by including it as part of the curriculum, working with the centre to promote this in our wider Falkirk community.

“If the centre closes, we take away the opportunity for Falkirk bairns and those of neighbouring towns to access this sport. They limit the choices and chances of our children and young people in the area as many would have to travel much further afield to Edinburgh and Glasgow which may not be an option for some.”

A petition has been launched to safeguard the future of Polmonthill Ski Centre

A similar petition has been launched by a 15-year-old Larbert High pupil, Joel Blackwood, over the threat of Stenhousemuir gym closing, and in six days it has almost 1200 signatures.

He points out that it is the best used council-run gym and, as well as adults, it is used by hundreds of high school pupils to keep fit and health.

Council documents show that the lease of the King Street building is up in 2025 and the plan would be for it to close in April 2025 if no-one else comes along to run it.

In 2021/22 there were 85,562 people who used the Stenhousemuir gym, compared to 66,030 at the Mariner Centre in Camelon, 62,730 at Grangemouth and 26,909 at Bo’ness.