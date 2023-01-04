Residents can attend meetings to help decide future of over 130 Falkirk Council-owned buildings

The properties include Airth Community Hall, Bo'ness Recreation Centre, Bo'ness Town Hall, Bonnybridge Community Education Unit, Callendar Park Kiosk, Denny Sports Centre, Cemetery Office (in Dorrator Road, Camelon), Dobbie Hall, Dollar Park Kiosk, Grangemouth Sports Stadium, Grangemouth Town Hall, Grangemouth Community Education Unit, Greenpark Community Education Centre, Laurieston Community Hall, Limerigg Community Hall, Maddiston Community Centre, Muiravonside Visitor Centre, Polmont Sports Centre, Polmonthill Ski Centre, Shieldhill Community Education Wing, Shieldhill Community Hall, Thornhill Community Centre and Victoria Park Pavilion.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “The council faces a £67 million budget gap over the next four years and must take urgent steps to avoid running out of money. Currently we own too many buildings that are ageing, in poor condition and require investment of around £200 million to avoid unexpected closures, money we simply do not have.

“Many of the buildings are also not energy efficient and keeping them would prevent the Council from achieving its climate change targets. That is why councillors have agreed in principle to make 133 council-owned buildings available for transfer to communities.”

Bo'ness Town Hall is just one of the many council-owned buildings included in the consultation

With this in mind the council has organised a survey to be carried out and a number of public meetings across the area this month.

The council spokesperson said: “We want your views on how buildings within your community could be transferred through Community Asset Transfer, what support may be needed, and if there are any equality issues to be addressed.

“If community transfer is not possible, the building will close, and the aim is to relocate these activities to other locations within the community. We want your views on where you think these activities could potentially be relocated.”

To assist the community to take on buildings, a £6 million fund will be set up that could be used to invest in improvements such as roof works, windows, new boilers and other issues.

People do not need to register to attend an in-person event – they can simply come along to the one that suits.

The outcomes of both the survey and the face-to-face engagement will help inform the final decision on the future of properties which will be taken by councillors in February.

Here is the list of meetings:

January 10 – Slamannan Library, noon to 2pm and Braes High School, 7pm to 9pm

January 11 – Bonnybridge Library, noon to 2pm and Denny High School, 7pm to 9pm

January 12 – Langlees Primary Schoo, 7pm to 9pm

January 16 – Grangemouth Library, noon to 2pm

January 17 – Falkirk Library, noon to 2pm and Hallglen Primary School, 7pm to 9pm

January 20 – Stenhousemuir Library, noon to 2pm

January 34 – Bo’ness Academy, 7pm to 9pm

An online event will take place on January 25 from 7pm to 9pm.