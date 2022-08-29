Falkirk Council: New pay offer could end strike by cleansing workers
A new pay offer could be put to striking council cleansing staff in a bid to end an ongoing strike.
It is understood a new offer has been made to Scottish council refuse workers although the details have not been made public.
In Falkirk around 400 Unite members walked out last Wednesday with GMB and Unison colleagues joining them later in the week.
The three unions have been in ongoing talks with the local authority body CoSLA, but it is understood an offer has now been made to halt the industrial action.
The unions want an agreement similar to the one made to council workers in England, which included a £1925 flat rate pay offer.
They say that the current offer of a percentage pay rise would mean the most money would go to the best paid staff.
Initially offered 3.5 per cent, this was later increased to a five per cent flat rate but this was also rejected.