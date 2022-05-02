Falkirk Council: New boss to lead economic recovery

Michael McGuinness will become head of Growth, Planning and Climate Change – a job that was created as part of a recent shake-up when several long-serving, senior managers retired.

His responsibilities will include planning and the environment, building standards, development management, and growth and investment.

The job will also involve culture and leisure, which are once again the responsibility of Falkirk Council after Falkirk Community Trust services were brought in-house in April.

Falkirk Council

He comes to Falkirk from West Dunbartonshire council where he was economic development manager with responsibility for tackling the climate emergency too.

Announcing the appointment, a spokesperson for Falkirk Council said he “has a strong track record in project management, innovation and business support and growth”.

With West Dunbartonshire, he was involved in major projects including the regeneration of Queens Quay – the former John Brown’s shipyard – in Clydebank and an award-winning district heating network in Clydebank.

He also secured £20 million of UK Levelling Up Fund investment for Dumbarton town centre regeneration and led West Dunbartonshire’s £34 million City Deal project on the River Clyde as part of the Glasgow City Region.

Mr McGuinness said: “I’m looking forward to joining the team at Falkirk Council and finding out more about the great work already being delivered across the area, and also working with the senior leadership team to make real improvements across the communities we serve.”

Mr McGuinness will be part of the new Place Services directorate, whose director, Malcolm Bennie, is also fairly new, having joined Falkirk Council in January.

Mr Bennie said: “This important new role will be key in achieving our ambitions across a broad range of service areas. I’m delighted that Michael is joining us, and his extensive knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we drive forward Falkirk’s growth and seek to improve the lives of the residents who live here.”