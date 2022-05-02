Chronic Camelon domestic offender's 'issues of trust' boil over

Procurator fiscal depute Fiona Griffin said: “The accused and the complainer had been in a relationship for about eight months at the time of the incident. It was 7pm when the complainer at her friend’s house.

"She had been texting the accused about their relationship and he was beginning to think it was over between them. The complainer told him where she was and the accused later turned up at the living room window of the friend's house.

"The accused was shouting and swearing and the complainer was of the opinion the accused had been drinking and taking drugs. He climbed through the window and stamped on a glass bottle, smashing it.

Downie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday

"The complainer went outside to call the police. The accused followed her and grabbed the phone from her.”

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said the couple were still in a relationship together.

"There have been issues of trust in previous relationships he has been in,” said Mr Biggam. "They seem to be willing to give it a go. He knows he can do better – he knows that he can learn.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted this was Downie’s sixth domestic offence and warned him if he did not carry out the court's orders on this occasion he was going to prison.