The plans for a mixed-use development at Gilston Park were first put forward over 24 years ago. The 55-acre development was first proposed in 1998 but has proved controversial as many local residents were concerned that local schools, health services and transport would be overwhelmed.

Over the years, successive planning committees have refused to give it the green light. However, the Scottish Government reporter decided that the Gilston site should be added to the Local Development Plan when it was updated in 2020.

This latest application for planning permission in principle from Hansteen will establish the design principles for developing the site if given the go-ahead. Council officials have already recommended approval and councillors carried out a site visit earlier this month.

The Gilston Park application will go to Falkirk Council's planning committee next week

However, there is a long list of recommendations which the developer must adhere to, including contributions to local education, affordable housing, healthcare facilities; and transport infrastructure - including upgrades to junction 4 of the M9, local junction improvements; new and improved bus services making connections to Polmont Rail Station and the wider Falkirk area

A report going before members reveals that since the matter was last considered in September a letter has been received from CALA Homes (West) Limited “affirming that they have secured a position to purchase the whole site and they are committed to taking development of the site forward”.

Cala has said the Gilston Park proposal will deliver £120 million of investment and create hundreds of jobs, as well as much-needed housing, adding the scheme was backed by local business organisation Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce.

They also said that a quarter of the proposed homes would be affordable housing, as well as large areas of parkland, and a new neighbourhood centre with potential for retail and community use. Just under half of the site will be retained as open space. The plans include will be a major central park and attractive wetland area, linked to a network of other parks, sport and play spaces to provide recreational space for the whole community and encourage active travel.

Artist's impression of the proposed residential area at Gilston Park

Ian Conway from Cala Homes said: "The Gilston Park development will deliver much-needed affordable and private for sale homes, as well as employment and commercial opportunities. This highly sustainable development continues to build on our already strong presence in the Falkirk Council area and will bring considerable economic benefits to the local community, delivering a jobs boost and millions of pounds worth of investment.

“Assisting in overall regeneration of the site, the extensive greenspaces including linked parks, play areas and general amenity will also create new and enhance habitat areas that will contribute significant environmental and social benefits for both the future residents and the wider local community.”

Lynn Blaikie, president of Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce, said: “It is fantastic to see this level of investment being made in the area, delivering land for employment and commercial uses, as well as much-needed housing.

