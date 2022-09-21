Falkirk Council: Councillors further delay decision on 500 new homes on Polmont site

The development on land to the east of Gilston Farm, which would also include commercial and retail development, was on the agenda of Falkirk Council’s planning committee on Wednesday and has been backed by council officials.

The 55-acre development was first proposed in 1998 but has proved controversial with concerns that local schools, health services and transport would be overwhelmed.

Over the years, successive planning committees have refused to give it the green light. Crucially, however, the Scottish Government reporter decided the site should be added to the Local Development Plan when it was updated in 2020.

The Gilston Park application has been continued for councillors to have a site visit.

Developers Hansteen Land Ltd now say that housebuilders CALA Homes are ready to come on board to deliver the new houses.

In February this year, councillors decided that a site visit was in order before making a decision – but the follow-up report was not ready before the local elections in May. That means very few current members were there for the last site visit.

Committee convener Billy Buchanan said: “This is a huge application and I think it’s important that new members get an opportunity to visit this site and see the ramifications of what could happen.”

Councillors Gary Bouse and Laura Murtagh were concerned that delaying further might mean that the applicant could appeal to the Scottish Government for non-determination.

Cllr Buchanan said: “Considering the history of this site and the fact that it’s been in for 25 years, I don’t think another couple of months will make a difference.”

A spokesperson for the applicant who was at the meeting reassured councillors that the visit could go ahead.

He said: “We totally understand that there is a lot to consider on this site and we think it has a lot of benefits, so we wouldn’t be looking to appeal on non-determination.

“We would prefer to have a decision today, without a shadow of a doubt, because we want to proceed. We now have a development partner on board but we wouldn’t want to use any threat of non-determination, we’d much prefer to have it determined in a proper manner.”

The applicants say they are providing a site with attractive open spaces that will deliver housing and local jobs along with new healthcare facilities. They estimate that over the next eight to nine years the area will see investment of over £120 million.

And it will, they say, support in the region of 150 construction jobs per year, with the final completed neighbourhood supporting 300 to 400 full-time equivalent jobs.

They also highlight that the development will include 125 affordable homes.

Planning officers are recommending ‘minded to grant’ approval which would be subject to a legal agreement being reached that would include contributions to local schools, healthcare, active travel routes and bus services.

However, questions around the plans remain and since the last planning committee meeting Brightons Community Council has raised several concerns about the development increasing the risk of flooding.