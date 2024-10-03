Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A decision on plans to cut learning hours for Falkirk pupils looks increasingly likely to be delayed until at least both UK and Scottish Governments have set their budgets.

The hugely controversial proposal was expected to be voted on by councillors at a meeting of Falkirk Council today (Thursday).

The proposal – which is expected to save Falkirk Council £6 million over five years – would mean no classes on Friday afternoons, taking primary pupils’ hours from 25 hours to 22.5 hours; and secondary pupils from 26 hours 40 minutes to 24 hours 45 minutes.

Falkirk Council officials, who worked with a group of headteachers on the redesign, say accepting the proposals will prevent even more harmful cuts to education that would be inevitable given the council’s budget gap of £56 million.

The vote on the school week is expected to be delayed. Pic: Adobe

But significant opposition to the proposal has included the Scottish Government, which has confirmed that if the changes mean a reduction in teacher numbers they will seek to legislate the number of hours pupils must be in school.

Holyrood Ministers have also said they will withhold funding of £4.5 million if teacher numbers are cut, although national negotiations on this issue are continuing as all local authorities are facing similar financial challenges.

On Tuesday, the SNP group announced their minority administration will propose deferring the decision until December, when details of the UK and Scottish Government budgets are known.

Councillor Iain Sinclair said: “For well over 15 years now, it has been clear that difficult decisions will have to be taken given the severity of the financial situation facing Falkirk Council, local government, and the wider public sector.

Falkirk Council's spokesperson for education Councillor Iain Sinclair. Pic: Falkirk Council

“But we also appreciate that councils are not in control of all the finances, and we would rather be in a position to take more informed decisions, based on the outcomes of discussions at government levels that may have a direct impact on local services.”

Conservative councillor James Bundy has also put forward a motion suggesting that the decision be put off until December, although he adds a plea to the Scottish Government ministers “to deliver appropriate funding arrangements which would allow the Council to take these proposals off the table”.

Independent councillor Laura Murtagh, however, says it makes more sense to wait until February, when the council sets its own budget.

She has also lodged a procedural motion asking for a delay.

Councillor Murtagh said: “The simple truth of the matter is that we do not have adequate information on what the detail of suggested alternative proposals could mean, including their prospective impact on our most vulnerable constituents, should we rule out this saving for multiple years by voting outright to reject it on Thursday.

“Neither are we clear on how the Scottish Government may act to penalise the council should these proposals go through, potentially wiping out the saving while our children are left taking the pain regardless – nor on the financial conditions we will have at the upcoming budget particularly with respect to council tax raising levels.”

The Labour group on Falkirk Council says it will not support the proposal and it is not convinced it is the “least bad option”.

Councillor Anne Hannah said: “We cannot support a proposal that puts our children’s attainment and futures at risk to fund the SNP Council Tax freezes and the Scottish Government’s financial mismanagement.

“The Tories and the SNP on Falkirk Council propose to delay the decision until December. Despite having said publicly that they are opposed to the learning hours cut, the Tories are helping the SNP to keep this proposal on the table.”

Today’s meeting will also hear Falkirk Council’s chief executive, Kenneth Lawrie, deliver a stark warning about the critical financial situation facing the council.

He has told members that unless difficult decisions are taken – including changes to the school week – the council will hit a financial “brick wall” within two or three years.

Falkirk Council meets on Thursday at 10 am in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, Abbots Road, Grangemouth. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the council’s YouTube channel.