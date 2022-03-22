Falkirk Council: Councillors back plan for Torwood homes despite objections

Members of the planning review committee overturned planning officials’ recommendations that the development on a site to the west of Castlewood, Glen Road, Torwood, should be refused.

The councillors were not swayed by pleas from objectors and evidence from Scottish Forestry, who argued that the village of Torwood’s woodland has shrunk over the years, and should be protected from any further development.

Resident Andrew Gardiner, told councillors that he had seen and photographed a red squirrel while pine martens had also been spotted in the area.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Objecters failed to convince councillors nine houses shouldn't be built in Torwood

Another objector Joanne Stevenson, speaking on behalf of Torwood Community Woodland Group, said the woodland was also home to owls and birds of prey.

The applicant’s agent, Roy Mitchell, argued that the ecological damage had already been done by extensive tree felling that had taken place in the area, changing the character drastically.

He said that wildlife – including the red squirrels and pine martens – would already have moved further into the woodland to be safe.

Mr Gardiner, however, said the fact that there was ongoing felling only made residents’ pleas all the more important.

He said: “This actually supports the case for rejecting the planning application as it raises the importance of ensuring that nothing else is done to further impact the biodiversity.”

Barry Blackwood, woodland officer with Scottish Forestry, said its main issue of concern was deforestation and the potential effects it could have on ecology and landscape in the area.

He said that where felling took place it was done in a managed and sustainable way, with conditions to ensure that the woodland would be replanted with a mixture of trees.

Planners had also rejected the proposals as being outwith the village’s limits.

On behalf of the applicant, Jim Scobie, Mr Mitchell also argued that the village boundary had already moved as lots of new housing has been built over the years, extending the village in all directions.

He pointed out that the development would be within the 30-mile an hour speed limit at the northern end of the village where there are already many houses nearby.

After considering the evidence, Conservative councillor James Kerr said that he was confident that the development fitted the boundary.

He was supported by Labour councillor John McLuckie and Provost Billy Buchanan (Independent), who agreed that the fact the houses will be within the 30 mph zone was a benefit.

The final member of the panel, SNP Councillor Gordon Hughes, spoke out against the development saying that for the sake of biodiversity he would oppose it, but he was not supported by anyone.

They agreed they were ‘minded to grant’ subject to a legal agreement on contributions towards education, compensatory planting and outdoor access through the green and blue network.

Councillor Hughes noted his dissent as the development was agreed.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.