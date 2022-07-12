Falkirk Council: Councillor James Bundy says Boris Johnson right to go and backs Kemi Badenoch for PM

In January, before he was elected, Councillor James Bundy called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign in the wake of the ‘partygate’ scandal and he now welcomes his current leader’s decision to step down.

Mr Bundy said: “Boris Johnson was correct to resign. As a leader, you have a moral duty to follow the rules that you implement. Boris Johnson did not do this.

“Since these events were revealed, the news agenda has focused on the personality of Boris Johnson, not the policies of the party or the actions of the Government. His resignation gives us an opportunity for a fresh start and to get back on track.”

Councillor James Bundy is glad Boris Johnson has resigned

Now, the 25-year-old who was elected as a councillor for Falkirk North in May, says the the MP for Saffron Walden is just what his party needs as it searches for a new Conservative leader and Prime Minister.

On his Twitter account, Mr Bundy said:: “The Conservative Party is in need of fresh ideas and personalities. Kemi Badenoch has the intellectual philosophy and the personal integrity we need as a party, and as a country.”

“Kemi has a personality and a vision that will unite our country around a message of hope.

He later added: “A UK Government led by Kemi Badenoch will ensure that we move beyond the “us vs them” of the recent constitutional debate in Scotland and focus on the strengths of our United Kingdom: Cooperation and the pooling of resources.

“These strengths are what we need to focus on as our country faces increased challenges caused by the COVID-pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

A devout Catholic, Cllr Bundy was extremly critical of government decisions to keep churches closed during the pandemic – but says he nevertheless followed the rules thinking “we were all in it together”.