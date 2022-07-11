Falkirk kindness: Random stranger gives cash to Falkirk Beavers in Asda

Last month, the members of 40th Falkirk Beavers, who meet in the Scout hall at Bellsmeadow, arrived for a sleepover.

Leader Karen Smith said: “We put up tents in the hall and unpacked then walked up to Asda in Falkirk to buy supper and breakfast items.

"Whilst in Asda they worked hard to stick to their budget and were trying to decide what to spend the last £1 on when a smiling woman approached and said she wanted to give them something.

40th Falkirk Beavers taking part in activities

"We said it was okay as they were learning to budget. The lady said she had been looking who to give her blessing to today, pushed money into my hand and walked away.”

Karen realised it was a substantial sum but was shocked when she counted the money and discovered that it was £100.

She added: “I was speechless. As we walked back to the hall the Beavers discussed what they wanted to do with the generous donation.

"They settled on an activity for the last night of Beavers befor the holiday and we all went to Airthrill trampoline park in Bankside Industrial Estate.

"The money paid for the entrance fees, socks and a drink.