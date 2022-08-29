Falkirk Council: Bonnybridge councillor flags support for Scouts heading to Korea World Jamboree
Three young Explorer Scouts who are heading for the adventure of a lifetime in South Korea were presented with flags by Bonnybridge councillor Billy Buchanan to show his support.
The three Scouts met the former Provost of Falkirk at a coffee morning where they were raising funds to help them represent Falkirk at the World Scout Jamboree next year.
Emma Harvey, from Bonnybridge, along with Douglas and Fraser MacPherson from Brightons, will join more than 40,000 Scouts from over 150 countries across the world, including 4000 from the UK at the World Jamboree, which is held every four years.
Each Explorer has to raise £3950 to attend and the cost for UK participants includes a contribution towards an international fund, which helps young people from less affluent countries to attend.
To show his support for their efforts, Councillor Buchanan presented them with a Scottish flag and a South Korean flag.
He said: “I used to be a Cub and a Scout and my wife was heavily involved in the Guides and the Brownies – these organisations do a wonderful job.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for these young ones to travel so far away and the experience will be absolutely superb for them!
“I’m quite sure they’ll raise the necessary funds with all the events they have coming up and I was delighted to present them with flags that they can display on their tents when they are there.”
Another Bonnybridge councillor, Jack Redmond, also attended the coffee morning to show his support.
The next fundraising event is a bingo night a Scott’s in Grangemouth on Tuesday, September 6.