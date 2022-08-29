Zetland Park: Community enjoys re-opening party for 140-year-old park

Although the 140-year-old park in the heart of Grangemouth, had never closed, Sunday’s event was hailed as the grand re-opening party as it gave those involved a chance to showcase all the improvement.

The sun shone as people from across the town and further afield arrived to enjoy all the activities.

The afternoon concluded with the flag being raised on the new flagpole, one of the improvements made to the park which included an upgraded, inclusive play area; a bicycle pump track; the transformation of the pond area; and upgrading of the rose garden.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn and Children's Day Queen Keira Haston cut the ribbon to mark the official re-opening of Zetland Park

Flying the flag ... the Friends of Zetland Park and Rose Garden Action Group flag was raised along with the park's Green Flag

Ruby owned by Oliva Rose was named best dressed dog in the awards

And the award for the dog with the waggiest tail goes to Obi.