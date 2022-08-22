Falkirk Council: Bin strikes look likely to go ahead

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the moment, Falkirk Council refuse collectors, street cleansing teams and recycling centre workers who are members of Unite remain set to walk out for eight days, starting this Wednesday, August 24.

However, tomorrow (Tuesday) the unions will meet once again with CoSLA, the umbrella body for councils in Scotland, in a bid to get a firm offer they can put to their members.

Members of Unite the Union, Unison and the GMB all turned down an initial pay offer of two per cent and an increased offer of 3.5 per cent last week.

Overflowing bins could soon appear across the district if the strike by refuse staff goes ahead

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning Unite’s local government representatives committee met to discuss CoSLA’s latest proposals but they were not convinced that there was enough detail in the latest offer to call the strikes off.

Alison Maclean, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite’s local government committee has reaffirmed that the strike action ongoing in Edinburgh and scheduled to take place in a further 14 councils continues as planned.

“There remains insignificant detail on the five per cent pay offer, and what this in reality means for the lowest paid workers. At this moment the offer from CoSLA remains a vague aspirational pledge but Unite can’t take anything to our wider membership unless we have specifics and guarantees.

“A meeting is scheduled for tomorrow with CoSLA and we will then reassess the situation. Our members have taken the brave stance of taking strike action to get the pay rise they deserve and we are determined to ensure that this happens.”

Kevin Robertson, chair of the Unite’s Falkirk Council branch, said: “It is disappointing that at this late stage there is still no formal offer that we can consult our members on.

“Staff are not going on strike with any joy in their hearts but are determined to fight for a decent wage in the world’s sixth richest country.”