Update on plans for new travellers' site in Falkirk area
Plans had been put before Falkirk Council in 2018 to bring a travellers’ site to vacant land in the Falkirk area.
By James Trimble
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 1:10 pm
Updated
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 2:36 pm
However, the partially retrospective application – lodged by Mrs A Fowler on September 7, 2018 – to change the use of vacant land to form a private permanent traveller pitch, consisting of one static caravan and one tourer on land at Wesleymount, Church Road, Californian has now been withdrawn.
The proposal, withdrawn on Friday, August 18, also looked to create hardstanding, car parking, fencing, gates and sheds.