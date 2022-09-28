Falkirk Council: Billy Buchanan's anti-social protest at Scottish Parliament

Independent Bonnybridge councillor Billy Buchanan says he is frustrated at a huge surge in cases that mean many people “do not feel safe in their own areas”.

The former Provost has written to the Minister for Community Safety, Ash Regan, to advise her that he will be protesting outside the Scottish Parliament next week and has asked her to come and meet him.

In his letter, Mr Buchanan said: “I have been a councillor for over 30 years and I see major increases in cases. Many people do not feel safe in their own areas and it has caused them to move or consider leaving their homes.

“Local councils, the Police and social landlords are supposed to have effective powers to deal with the problem but it is not working and it is frustrating for the likes of me that I am unable, as a councillor, to have any real input for change.

“I feel so sorry for our most vulnerable in society who are living in fear, some prisoners in their own homes.

“Despite having the Anti-social Behaviour (Scotland) Act 2004 and local council strategies, there is nothing that is in place that is preventing and tackling this major humanitarian crisis, as that’s what it is, from rampaging through communities.”