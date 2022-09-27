Falkirk crime: Hundreds caught by new Camelon Road speed camera

It also caught one driver doing more than double the 30mph speed limit at rush hour.

Bosses at the East Safety Camera Unit say they are “disappointed” that in the first fortnight of enforcement of the fixed speed camera on the A803 Camelon Road 350 Notices of Intended Prosecution have been issued.

On Wednesday, September 15 at around 5.17pm, one driver was detected travelling at 66mph, which is over double the 30mph speed limit.

Hundreds of speeding motorists were caught in the first two weeks of the cameras being operational

They have since been identified and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

The camera was installed in a bid to improve driver behaviour and encourage people to stay within the speed limit.

This location next to Dollar Park was selected after a Scotland-wide assessment which identified it as a site which would benefit from safety camera enforcement after four serious collisions over a four year period.

Speed surveys also found that 70 per cent of motorists were travelling above the 30mph speed limit.

East Safety Camera Unit manager Michael Grant said: “It is disappointing that there has been such a high number of drivers ignoring the 30mph speed limit and the presence of the fixed camera.

"Furthermore it is unacceptable that a motorist has travelled at over double the speed limit in a built up area, which would have been particularly busy with motorists and pedestrians at this time of the evening.

"The camera is in place due to history of injury collisions and an issue with speed and should be a reminder to drivers of the importance of staying within the 30mph speed limit.”

Chief Inspector Andy Gibb, Police Scotland Road Policing, said: “It is concerning that despite the fixed camera being in place on Camelon Road, drivers are continuing to travel above 30mph.

"Motorists should be reminded that the minimum penalty for a speeding offence is a £100 fine and three penalty points on their licence.