Falkirk Council bids to replacing 30-year old cladding at high-rise flats

The work on the tower follows recladding of Callendar Park high flats and will use the same colours.

Glenfuit Court will also get a new steel pitched roof over the existing flat that they say will help maximise life expectancy – with the added bonus of providing a covered area tenants can use to dry clothes.

The cladding and replacement windows will also help improve the thermal insulation, Falkirk Council said.

High flats at Callendar Park. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The council had waited to start work on the 30-year-old cladding until they knew the outcome of the Scottish Government’s inquiry into fire safety following the tragic blaze at Grenfell Tower which claimed 72 lives in 2017.

The cladding they seek approval for is now fully compliant with the latest Technical Standards, using non-combustible materials fully tested by independent approved certifiers.

The works will include a new façade floodlighting that they say will enhance the night time appearance of the tower.

Callendar Park. High rise flats. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The plans include remodelling the entrance to transform it into a welcoming space and make it easier to drop-off and pick up.

Raising the surrounding paved area will remove the need for the existing access ramp and railings.

The application form states: “The proposed new entrance canopy with seating will offer shelter for visitors and a place for meeting outside.”

The tower roof will also be used for telecommunications equipment, which already has planning permission.

The tower block has 85 flats over 15 floors and the new cladding will cost around £1m.

