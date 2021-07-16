The Fratellis (Pic: John Devlin)

The pledge comes after the First Minister’s recent update on restrictions for events, with a further update to follow on August 9.

But the team behind Vibrations Festival, which goes ahead at Callendar Park on September 3 and 4, said this week it was full steam ahead.

Organised by Polmont brothers, David and Andy Ure, the line-up includes headliners The Fratellis, plus Cast, Reef, The Pigeon Detectives and Falkirk’s own Craig Eddie, winner of ITV’s The Voice.

Craig Eddie, The Voice 2021 winner will play live at Vibrations Festival (Pic: Michael Gil;en)

In an update on Facebook, they said: “We will be making sure that the festival will be as safe and enjoyable as possible with some extra measures.

“Vibration is set to go ahead!”

The organisers said the festival would have plenty of open space and no enclosed areas, and limited audience numbers will give fans plenty of space to enjoy the music.

There will be increased hygiene measures in key areas, more staff to help, and bar payments will all be contactless.

Vibrations made a promising launch before putting its 2020 event plans on hold because of the pandemic.

September’s event features a huge line-up of acts across several stages, plus a DJ area and attractions for youngsters.

Andy said: “After such a successful first event it was a hard pill to swallow not to get to come straight back with year two.

“The return of the festival means the world to us.”

“We can’t wait to get Central Scotland’s biggest party underway but tickets are getting scarce with limited numbers across Friday, Saturday, and the weekend!

Full details at: https://vibrationfestival.com/product/vibration-festival-tickets/?fbclid=IwAR1AGLhYgNzanW7rLCPlz5Ie6BVjNAiNX4maudmK4zwF2toSNlSZNp-tFmY

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.