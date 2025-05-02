Falkirk Council agree lease of Bo'ness loos for £1 annual rent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bo’ness public toilets are now formally under management of a team of volunteers after an annual lease of £1 was agreed with Falkirk Council for the next 20 years.

Volunteers from Buzzness Community Group successfully re-opened the toilets after Falkirk Council’s decision to close them for financial reasons in 2022

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive agreed to hand the responsibility for the toilets over to the group along with New Carriden Cemetery Bothy, which will be used for storage by the group.

Buzzness had a public consultation on the takeover, which attracted more than 500 responses overwhelmingly in favour.

The report states that they also have the full support of current user groups including the Bo’ness Scouts, the local rugby club, businesses, schools and cycling and walking groups, as well as local people who use the town centre for shopping or to attend events.

The group say that having public toilets in Register Street means that more people will visit the historic town centre of Bo’ness and was particularly welcomed by people with health concerns, parents with young children, and the elderly.

Members heard that Buzzness currently operates three large community events every year through a programme of donations from both the public and from local businesses.

The public also support the venture well through donations of items for the public conveniences such as cleaning and sanitary products, toilet roll and soap.

The report also notes that group members donate 1404 hours of time annually, to the running of activities – which would be equivalent to more than £24,148 if they were paid for this.

As this – along with the health and well-being benefits – far exceeds the market value of the toilets, members agreed to the long-term lease for the toilets and bothy.

Members heard the business plan was robust, and the group has a strong track record, but in the event that they are unable to continue management the facilities will return to the community.

