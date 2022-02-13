Falkirk convenience store gets drinks licence for first time since 2015

The shop in Glen Crescent stopped selling alcohol in 2015 when it changed hands and the licence was surrendered.

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board heard this week that Glen Village Store has been totally refurbished by current owner Dhinesh Ponpandian and, as required, has an electronic point of sale till and CCTV cameras.

Mr Ponpandian has recently been using occasional licences to start selling alcohol again and members heard that there have been no issues or complaints during this period.

Licensing standards officer, Thomas Ross, said that Mr Ponpandian had carried out a total refit of the premises.

