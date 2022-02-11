Plans for 140 homes in Allandale

Allandale Developments Limited is looking for permission to go ahead with the development on land to the south of Allandale Bowling Club, Thorndale Gardens, Allandale.

The application, which is still awaiting a decision, was lodged by Allandale Developments Ltd on Monday, January 17 and validated by council planners on Wednesday,

February 9.

Allandale Developments Limited lodged the with Falkirk Council

If permission is granted, the development will also include landscaping and ancillary works.

Allandale Properties Ltd lodged an application with local authority planners on November 29, 2011 – which was granted permission on November 20, 2014 – for a mixed use development on the same site.

That proposal featured 71 houses – including 11 affordable homes – a football pitch and changing facilities, including a meeting room, a veterinary hospital, a semi-detached two storey office block, “public open space” and associated engineering operations.

