Falkirk community centres reopen - but social distancing restrictions remain

Falkirk Council confirmed such premises are now accessible to members of the public, with many having spent several months locked up in line with coronavirus restrictions.

The local authority stated its centres began reopening on a phased basis in June.

Bowhouse Community Centre in Grangemouth is among the facilities which have reopened. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A spokesman said: “All of our community education centres are open, however, use of these may be restricted or limited due to the Covid guidance which includes social distancing.”

