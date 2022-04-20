Election: Falkirk SNP’s ambitious manifesto to win ‘strong, dedicated majority administration’

The party is bidding to stay at the helm of the local authority when the polls open on Thursday, May 5.

It has been the largest party in Falkirk Council for the past five years, but, crucially, did not have an overall majority, and that led to defeat in some key votes at the hands of Labour and Tory councillors.

Fielding 16 local candidates across nine wards in the local authority election, it described its manifesto as “ambitious” - and said it put communities at the heart of its plans.

Launching the document, Cecil Meiklejohn, SNP Group Leader and Leader of Falkirk Council, said: “I am confident that we can deliver for the people of Falkirk district as a strong and dedicated majority SNP administration.”

The manifesto is based around three key goals - recover, revitalise and regenerate.

Cllr Meiklejohn said it was “a detailed plan of the policies we will take forward which will benefit every individual, community and business within our area.”She added: “These last few years have been some of the toughest we have faced, and we still face some tough choices.

“But we have an opportunity to build on what we have started, and key to our success will be ensuring that our policies and direction begin with that which is most important: our people and our communities.

“Big decisions need to be taken, and soon, if we are to realise the full potential of what our plans mean.

“Our town centre project will be brought back to the table, and with the backing of residents and businesses, this will transform our towns and bring benefits right across the district.”The SNP leader said she was confident her party could deliver as “a strong and dedicated majority SNP administration” - and welcomed its team of candidates.

Several sitting councillors are standing for re-election, but the 2022 team is minus some familiar names with the long-serving David Alexander stepping down in Falkirk North, along with Gordon Hughes in Upper Braes and Ann Ritchie in Bo’ness.

Mrs Meiklejohn will stand again in Falkirk North.

Also returning are David Balfour, Lorna Binnie, Gary Bouse, Fiona Collie, Paul Garner, Adanna McCue, Laura Murtagh and Emma Russell.

The full list of candidates are: Bo’ness and Blackness – Stacey Devine; Grangemouth – David Balfour and John Haston; Denny & Banknock – Fiona Collie and Paul Garner; Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst – Laura Murtagh and Gary Bouse; Bonnybridge & Larbert – Brian Deakin and Jim Muir; Falkirk North – Cecil Meiklejohn and Iain Sinclair; Falkirk South – Lorna Binnie and Emma Russell; Lower Braes – Gordon Forrest and Adanna McCue; Upper Braes – Jim Robertson.

Launching the candidates recently, Mrs Meiklejohn added: “I am delighted to be standing alongside such a talented group of candidates, with a wide-range of professional, community and voluntary experience.