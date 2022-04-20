Stop youths having a 'smashing time' in Falkirk town centre

Back in February business owners in the East Bridge Street and Calendar Riggs area of the town centre were at their wit’s end with large groups of youths gathering outside – and in some cases – damaging their premises.

Some shopkeepers had their windows smashed by what they referred to as gangs of youths running riot and seemingly running the streets too.

Matters seem to come to a head at the start of February, when between 40 to 50 youngsters reportedly gathered together in one evening and caused major damage to shops.

At the time Police Scotland’s Falkirk area commander Craig Walker visited Callendar Riggs to launch the Falkirk Safer Streets initiative.

He pledged his officers would undertake high visibility patrols to deter anti-social behaviour and provide reassurance to retailers and members of the public.

However, one business owner stated the problem is far from over and said he has had three main windows of his premises smashed over the last two months.

Elaine Grant, Falkirk BID town centre manager, recently met with police to talk about the problem.

She said: “It does appear to be quieter than it was. The youngsters are not gathering in the same numbers as they were before – that could be down to the better weather, as they may have been using the Callendar Riggs area to shelter when it was colder.

"I feel things have definitely improved a lot – there haven’t been any smashed windows. I know that one business has reported trouble, but police have been continuing their patrols and we have youth workers out on Friday nights in an effort to engage with the youngsters.

"I have met with social workers and what we are looking at is other ways to try and engage with the youngsters – rather than using the police patrols as a deterrent. Is there something more than policing we can do?