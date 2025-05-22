Drinks licence approved for open-air cinema screenings in Falkirk park
On Wednesday Falkirk Council’s licensing board gave the green light to alcohol being sold at the weekend of open-air cinema that’s coming to the lawn area in front of Callendar House on June 13-15.
Friday, June 13 will see the screening of the cinematic adaptation of the Broadway hit ‘Wicked’, while Saturday, June 14, will have a ‘Queen Spectacular’ which gives fans of the band a chance to relive the magic of their live performances.
Sunday, June 15, starts with a family friendly screening of a double bill of Julia Donaldson favourites, ‘Gruffalo’s Child’ and ‘Zog’, with ‘Moana 2’ in the afternoon and a ‘Grease Sing-along’ in the evening.
Members of the board heard that Adventure Cinema held a similar event last year with no problems and this year more than 1000 people are expected to attend.
Licence holder Taniko Blockley told the board that she had run the bars last year and everything had gone “really smoothly” so she did not anticipate any issues with this year’s screenings.
The application was granted and the opening of the bars will be tailored to the three different screenings.
