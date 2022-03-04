Delay fears over plans to extend two schools in Falkirk district

As councillors met to agree this year’s capital budget, they were told there was not enough money to cope with spiralling costs for extensions to Kinnaird Primary in Larbert and Maddiston Primary, both of which are over-capacity.

But when members of the Labour group sought reassurances that work would still go ahead, they were told that everything possible would be done to make it happen.

Director of children’s services Robert Naylor told councillors that he has been in discussions to find ways to make sure the work could still happen.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kinnaird Primary School exterior general view,

At the meeting, he said: “There has been work ongoing for some years to expand the capacity of Kinnaird Primary School and we expect that we’ll have a return of a tender at the end of this month.

“There has been significant inflation in the construction industry with issues around Brexit and so on and the allocated budget for Kinnaird and Maddiston meant that it would be insufficient to accept tenders.

“Having said that I have discussed this with Malcolm Bennie (director of place) and we have discussed taking another look at the capital programme and perhaps a re prioritisation.”

Overall, councillors were told that a lack of cash combined with delays on several projects over the last few years has meant this year’s capital budget had to be scaled back to make it more realistic.

Other previously announced school extensions – Larbert High, Bankier Primary and Westquarter Primary – were approved to remain in the programme.

The Changing Places toilets will also still go-ahead as will ongoing investment to upgrade the crematorium.

Finance officer Amanda Templeman told councillors that like revenue – which had been discussed earlier – the capital budget was “under acute pressure” and that meant some difficult choices.

Following a number of accidents, it was agreed that priority should go to the A904/A803 junction at Champany, while the previously announced project to upgrade Waterslap Road, Carronshore, will be delayed.

With a wish list of £24 million worth of projects, councillors had just £650,000 to allocate to new initiatives.

Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn highlighted the positive in the capital programme, including better walking and cycling facilities and an emphasis on carbon reduction.

There will also be cash to continue with the project to upgrade IT equipment in schools.

The SNP administration put forward proposals including building a new shed at Kinneil for a project to collect food and garden waste together.

They also gave £170,000 to the Employment and Training Unit to upgrade IT equipment.

Demolition of a bridge at Kinneil Foreshore – at a cost of £70,000 – was also approved.

And £127,000 was set aside for the Denny Eastern access road to address inflation.

Councillor Meiklejohn also pointed to the large-scale investment in the district through other funding including the Growth Deal and the Investment Zone which aim to bring greener jobs to the area and Grangemouth in particular.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.