British Muslim Awards: Falkirk's Rainbow Muslim Group take community title

The members were named Community Group of the Year at the ninth British Muslim Awards, held in Manchester last weekend.

The purpose of these awards was to celebrate and promote the contributions of the British Muslim community for a successful and prosperous United Kingdom.

Despite strong opposition from nine other groups from across the country, the Rainbow Muslim Women took the top prize in the category for all the work they do in their community.

Rainbow Muslim Women's Group winners of the community group of the year at The 9th British Muslim Awards 2022. Samina Ali, group chairperson with fellow members. Pic: Michael Gillen

Accepting the award, chairperson Samina Ali said: “I’m humbled and honoured for the recognition but this would not have been possible without the continuous hard work of our volunteers who have been an indispensable part of Rainbow group for the past 20 years.“I hope and pray that with continued support from the whole Rainbow Group team, we can move forward and continue to help our local community in Falkirk.”

