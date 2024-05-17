Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An industrial scale vacuum cleaner which sucks rubbish off the streets is the latest tool being deployed by West Lothian Council crews.

Three new teams have been created – redeployed from existing staff – to work their way around towns and villages giving them a deep clean.

And the machine, branded the Glutton, is their secret weapon in the war on grime.

The council has invested £50,000 in three machines for the teams. They have already been at work clearing town centre areas in Linlithgow and Winchburgh, an the village of Torphichen.

The Glutton, pictured in action in Linlithgow, is proving a great tool to tackle town centre grime.

Gluttons are in use across the world as eco-friendly EV street cleaners able to clean street spaces that larger driven sweepers cannot.

Local area committees have been told about the roll out. In his report to Livingston North Local Area Committee Simon Scott, an open spaces manager with the council, explained the teams’ role.

“Three new teams, of two, have been created from existing resources,” he said. “They will work through the main streets of all towns and villages in a cyclic manner.

“These teams will be deployed to provide additional cleansing on top of the routine litter picking and emptying of bins that is already carried out in these areas of high footfall.”

The Gluttons are capable of lifting small items such as cigarette ends and reaching hard to get at areas such as tree bases, around street furniture and road channels where there is no access for the mechanical sweeper.

The machines can also be used to loosen and remove detritus along the edge of footpaths and removes weeds by scraping them out and lifting them.

This work will be additional to the current weed control carried out by the Grounds Maintenance Teams.

In addition the teams will also pressure wash street furniture, benches and street bins during the summer months.

Tom Conn, executive councillor for the environment and sustainability, said: “It’s fantastic to see our new Cleaner Communities team are having an early impact on our town and village centres.

“We are investing nearly £3 million across street cleansing and environmental enforcement during the next financial year, as part of a renewed focus on improving the environment in our busiest areas.

“It’s great to see the positive results of our staff using Glutton machines is already being noticed by some local residents, with the areas where the machines have been used noticeably cleaner and tidier.

“A small investment in the right equipment like this can make a real difference, and enable our staff to have the greatest impact with the limited resources available.”

Chairing the committee, Councillor Anne McMillan said: “I’m looking forward to seeing these Gluttons in action because I’ve heard great things about them from colleagues.”