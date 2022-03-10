Congestion warning as work set to start at M9 Cadgers Brae for 22 weeks
Drivers have been warned to expect congestion as the first phase of work to aid the flow of traffic through M9 Junction 5 Cadgers Brae interchange gets underway.
It is scheduled to start on March 21 and will last for 22 weeks.
The work includes the installation of permanent traffic signals on the Interchange, new road surfacing, street lighting and improved facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.
Falkirk Council has warned that all approaches to the interchange will experience some congestion at various times during the work, and extensive traffic management measures will be in place.
Some weekend and night work may be required.
Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of the local authority, said: “These works are just the start of a much wider programme of improvements to the local road network.
“We will see better traffic flow and a more seamless journey for pedestrians and cyclists.”
Further works along the A9, Ice House Brae and the A904 are being programmed in phases over three years.