Grangemouth hotel set to turn bar area into shop with home delivery service

The change to the Bowhouse Hotel licence was granted despite objections from a neighbouring shopkeeper, who claimed it would make the area’s anti-social problems even worse.

Planning permission for the changes to the hotel on Bowhouse Road was granted two years ago, but the work has been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board heard this week.

The first stage of the redevelopment will see the former bar area converted into a shop, while the other ground floor areas will be let to other businesses.

Bowhouse Hotel

The bedrooms on the upper level will be retained, with just a small reception area on the ground floor, and there will be no on-sales.

As it is already licensed for off-sales, the board was being asked to change the area the licence covers and also to allow a home delivery service.

Two objections were made, including one from Babar Mirza, who owns the nearby Bowhouse Mini Market on Bowhouse Square.

Bowhouse Hotel, Grangemouth

He felt another shop would attract even more anti-social behaviour.

He said: “This part of Grangemouth is badly affected by crime – we’ve already been the target of multiple robberies in the last three years.

“We have worked alongside the police to try to bring down anti-social behaviour in the area but problems still persist.”

“Bringing another licensed shop makes no sense for bringing crime down and keeping the public safe from drunken behaviour which we regularly witness at our store.”

Solicitor Gordon Emslie, speaking on behalf of the new owner Shajaz Ali, said that he had 25 years of retail experience in the Falkirk area and a very good track record.

He pointed out that the premises has been closed for four years so could not have contributed to any recent problems.

He said: “The history of Bowhouse Hotel has been colourful to say the least over a number of years."And the agent added: “What we’re doing here is transforming it into a modern retail unit that is already licensed.

