Concerns over drug dealers being housed beside elderly and disabled in Falkirk district

On Wednesday evening, all 12 council tenants’ and residents’ associations have been invited to a meeting to discuss the problem with officers from housing, the police and council leader Cecil Meiklejohn among others.

It has been organised by the chairperson of Symington Place Residents’ Association in Bainsford.

However, Sharron Linton is not just concerned about what’s going on in her own street – she is also worried about the flats her elderly parents live in, which are supposed to be for older people.

Falkirk Council

She said: “The high flats have always been for people aged over 60 and they have always been great wee communities where people felt really safe.

“My parents have been really happy living in Parkfood Court but there has definitely been a change since the council’s policy changed to allow people in their fifties to live there.

“I understand that people have to be housed but it doesn’t make sense to put people who are openly dealing drugs into an area with very vulnerable people.”

After hearing how tenants in Greenbank Court in Camelon have been affected in recent months – with the police being called almost every day – Sharron decided it was time to ask the council to look again at the policy.

She believes it is important that tenants have their say on an issue that is affecting so many.

“Residents’ associations give us a voice – but if we’re all together we become a choir,” she said.

“Our intention is not to point fingers – we want to have our say but we also want to work together to come up with solutions.”

Her fear is that the situation at Parkfoot Court will become like Greenbank Court, where some residents say they are getting scared to leave their homes.

“My dad enjoys going downstairs for a blether with the other men and it’s really good for him.

“But I worry that if things get worse it won’t be safe and he is very vulnerable.

