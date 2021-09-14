Falkirk couple skydive for cancer charity

Kirsty and Tim Lynch, from Windsor Avenue, have signed up to take part in a tandem skydive on Sunday, September 26 to raise funds and awareness for Neuroendocrine Cancer UK.

Tim (39), originally from the USA, has run for charity before, but this is the first time he has been skydiving.

As for wife Kirsty (31), she was not even supposed to be joining her husband on the airborne adventure.

Husband and wife Tim and Kirsty Lynch are both doing a charity skydive later this month to raise money for Neuroendocrine Cancer UK inspired by Kirsty's mum Anne Hall who herself has the neuroendorine cancer

Kirsty said: “My brother was supposed to be doing the parachute jump with Tim, but he had to pull out because of work. They had already paid the deposit to take part so I volunteered myself like a right numpty.

"I don’t like like heights, but I’ll be doing it even if they have to throw me out of the plane. We really want to raise awareness of the cancer my mum has and money for the charity as well because it does such a great job.”

Kirsty’s mum Anne Hall (61), from Camelon, was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer – a rare form of cancer which is hard to diagnose because it mimics other conditions and can affect the entire body – back in 2013.

Anne said: “Neuroendocrine cancer can spread throughout your body, from your toes to your head – it goes wherever it likes.”

While the cancer is incurable it is treatable.

In an effort to stabilise the cancer, which she will have for the rest of her life, Anne receives regular injections – with the “longest and thickest” needle she has ever seen.

Anne said she would have liked to have had a shot of skydiving when she was younger, but admits her condition prohibits her from taking part in such “exciting” activities.

"A lot of adrenaline is bad for neuroendocrine cancer,” she added. “I’ll be standing at the bottom watching them though.”

Neuroendrocine Cancer UK supports patients like Anne, giving them access to the best care and treatment, while also pursuing research and increasing national awareness of the disease.

People can visit Tim’s Just Giving page to donate the cause or log onto the Neuroendocrine UK website for more information.

