'Concern' from Scottish Government over plans by Falkirk Council to cut time pupils are in classroom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Scottish Government says “any suggestion of cuts to learning hours” would not be acceptable, as Falkirk Council looks to take a decision on its plan next week.

On Thursday, Falkirk Council will debate plans to cut the school week for pupils by having no lessons on Friday afternoons.

The loss of hours will not be made up for on other days, which means primary pupils’ hours will go from 25 hours to 22.5 hours; and secondary pupils from 26 hours 40 minutes to 24 hours 45 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk Council says that it is facing an estimated gap between income and expenditure of £56 million over the next five years and this change will protect education from even worse cuts.

Falkirk Council will discuss the issue of cutting the school week on Thursday. Picture: Adobe Stock

As education and social work make up around 80 per cent of the council’s budget, they say there simply aren’t enough savings to be made from other departments, which are already struggling for cash.

Senior council officers say the change “provides a creative solution, which protects the curriculum and focuses on outcomes, rather than simply reducing teacher numbers”.

A report to councillors says that moving to the asymmetric week will save £250,000; cutting primary school hours will save nearly £4 million; and cutting class time for secondary pupils will save just over £2 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Conservative MSP Stephen Kerr believes the cut to school hours is likely to have a negative impact on education.

In a letter to the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Jenny Gilruth, he asked for reassurance that it will protect learning hours for local pupils regardless of how Falkirk councillors vote next week.

Mr Kerr wrote: “Shortened class times could result in a more rushed curriculum, while a reduction in subject options may become unavoidable. Both scenarios are highly undesirable.

“Furthermore, the reduction in classroom hours would likely place additional financial pressure on families who may need to seek alternative childcare or adjust their working hours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative councillor James Bundy says he is concerned that Falkirk Council’s position will set them at odds with the Scottish Government.

He said: “I believe that reducing school hours will negatively impact pupils’ education, and I am not convinced that the financial savings suggested in reports are accurate.

“Rather than subject Falkirk’s pupils and teachers to uncertainty by escalating a conflict between Falkirk Council and the Scottish Government over a harmful proposal, I believe the best approach is to put an end to this by protecting the current school week.”

Falkirk Council, however, says that the scale of the financial challenge ahead means it has run out of options and cuts to services of at least £35 million will be needed, even with a substantial council tax rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is concerned at any suggestion of cuts to learning hours and is clear that this would not be acceptable.

“Ministers are offering a voluntary agreement with local government on protecting learning hours but, if no agreement is reached, will prescribe the number of hours made available in regulations.”

Local authorities currently have a duty in law (regulation 5 of the Schools General (Scotland) Regulations 1975) to ensure their schools are open for 190 days a year.

In 2023 the Scottish Government consulted on a proposal for regulations that would set out the annual minimum number of learning hours made available to pupils at local authority primary and secondary schools and grant aided schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Government says the results of that consultation will be published in due course.

Falkirk Council meets on Thursday, October 3, at 10 am Grangemouth Community Education Unit, 69-71 Abbots Road, Grangemouth. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.