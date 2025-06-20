Concern digital consultation on Falkirk sheltered housing care changes not accessible to residents

Staff at a sheltered housing complex are facing redundancy as a council and NHS partnership plan to stop providing the care for elderly residents.

Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has confirmed that it will no longer be providing staffing at the Tygetshaugh Court complex in Dunipace.

Instead the service will be “reprovisioned” to an external provider.

Other housing complexes could also go down the same route in the future as the HSCP tries to close a £20 million funding gap by making savings.

After the Falkirk Herald revealed the plans, it is understood a meeting with staff and unions was hurriedly brought forward.

Now 13 members of staff could be facing redundancy.

Unison, who is representing staff, said that the move was “devastating” and questioned why, when the Scottish government and councils want to remove profit from the care sector, Falkirk Council are proposing to privatise this service.

The complex, part of Falkirk Council’s “shared care housing”, provides homes for residents in nine bedsits, ten one-bedroom flats, two two-bedroom flats and 15 one-bedroom cottages.

However, it is understood – despite a need for care housing, there are currently only 16 residents receiving care packages.

The HSCP has been asked to confirm how many people are currently living in Tygetshaugh.

Unison’s regional organiser David O’Connor said: “This is devastating news for those who rely on the care services provided by staff at Tygetshaugh Court. In one breadth the Scottish government and councils say they want to remove profit from care but then privatise another service.

“Unison are doing everything we can to keep Tygetshaugh Court in the public sector to maintain the quality of care and save eleven essential care jobs.

"We are urging Falkirk council to get back around the table with unions so we can work together to save Tygetshaugh Court for those who rely on it."

In March a meeting of the Integrated Joint Board (IJB) which involves Falkirk Council, NHS Forth Valley, the third sector and staff representatives, heard that currently the tenants receive almost 1000 hours of care annually and by using an external provider it will save £150,000 annually.

The report to the IJB noted that there are currently three other housing with care sites which could be affected – understood to be Glenfuir Court, Camelon; Glenbrae Court, Falkirk; and Dorrator Court, Camelon.

If these were included in the change of staffing provision the report states around £540,000 could be saved annually.

However, at last Friday’s meeting of the IJB, Councillor Anne Hannah, Falkirk Council’s Labour group leader said the consultation process had “fallen short” given the reaction from residents, their families and the public.

She also questioned why the consultation had been a digital process when the majority of people they were dealing with were elderly and vulnerable.

Mrs Hannah said: “Relying on the digital process, we are not getting to some of the harder to reach individuals.”

Only two residents replied to the survey.

The councillor said that she had not been aware of the actual implications of the decision made in March until a recent briefing.

She asked for earlier information about implications.

Gail Woodcock, chief executive officer, said this would be taken on board.

Since the decision has been made public there has been an outcry from those needing the care and the wider community.

One person said: “I’m appalled at this proposal. I feel so sorry for all the staff and residents involved.

"They’ve been providing care at this complex for so many years and you never hear about any problems – then they decide to do this.”

During the budget consultation process, two-thirds of respondents said the proposed changes to housing with care would have an impact on them.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership said: “Changes to the way housing with care is delivered are being explored, as directed by the Partnership’s Integration Joint Board.

"The Partnership has now completed an options appraisal recommending the service at Tygetshaugh is reprovisioned to an external provider.

“Residents at Tygetshaugh will continue to receive their usual level of care following this change, which will see a different provider, or multiple providers, deliver care at the property.

“The property will remain Falkirk Council-owned and 24/7 monitoring and response support will continue to be provided by our Mobile Emergency Care Service.

"We are working with our housing with care staff and trade union colleagues to consider the options available in line with Falkirk Council’s redeployment and employment policies.”

Those living at Tygetshaugh have all been assessed as having low to medium level care needs.