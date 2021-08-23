Litter in a bin

‘Keep Camelon and Tamfourhill Tidy, Clean and Green’ will get £1,500 to transform unused and unloved grassy patches around the area into clean and colourful ‘pop-up parks’ that will last for up to a fortnight.

The money, from Falkirk Council’s Community Choices fund, will pay for things such as pot plants that can be transported easily to the chosen areas.

And the volunteers will even welcome anyone who fancies a chat with a pot of tea.

Camelon resident Babs McCool, a volunteer with Tidy, Clean and Green, says there are loads of small areas that could do with a bit of TLC and the pop-up parks could be just the thing to make that happen.

“There are lots of these wee pockets of grass dotted about that are unusable as spaces and they do tend to collect rubbish, which means some of them can end up getting really untidy,” she said.

Under the umbrella of Our Place Camelon, Tidy Clean and Green volunteers have already been rolling up their sleeves to collect bags full of rubbish from around the area.

The cash will allow them to buy some nice plants – and possibly a few cakes.

Babs said: “The idea of this is that we’ll clear the ground and put plant pots and seats out during the day – and take them in at nights – and maybe even go along with an urn and some cakes, so it will be a social thing.

“If people fancy it, we can look at permanent planting – if not, well, at least it will look better for a long time afterwards.”

The Camelon group is one of 36 organisations that were successful in getting these small grants of up to £1,500.

Several litter-picking projects will benefit, while cash is also going to charities such as food banks and sporting clubs working in the community.

Those who were successful include no fewer than three local table tennis clubs, including Grange Community Centre over-50s table tennis club.

It has seen membership soar in recent years and now has more than 60 people playing regularly, including several members in their eighties and two members in their nineties.

The club, which attracts people from across the lower Braes and beyond, now meets four times a week – despite the fact that the tables are several years old and in constant need of repair.

The Community Choices grant will allow them to buy new tables – and that means they can keep offering social events where firm friendships have been made.

Brian Kelly said: “Membership is increasing constantly, and the positive impact the club has had on members’ mental health and fitness cannot be underestimated.

“The last year has further highlighted how important the club is to the well-being and mental health of a great deal of its members.”

Full details of all the awards are available online.

The council will soon announce details of voting for its larger capital grants.

