Calls for fencing to be reinstated after canal side road left as a "death trap" after tree felling

Tree felling between the canal and the road has left no barrier between the two.

Tree felling beside the Forth & Clyde canal near Falkirk has left a busy road without any barrier at all, with a local councillor claiming it is a “death trap”.

Bonnybridge councillor Billy Buchanan has campaigned for years to have better fencing or a barrier at the edge of the canal to separate it from the B816 Seabegs Road between Allandale and Bonnybridge.

However, recent work by Scottish Canals to fell trees in the area also meant removing some old wire fencing.

This has left the roadside looking even more exposed and Baillie Buchanan has called once again for action from Scottish Canals and Falkirk Council.

He said: “There is now a serious risk to public safety with the ongoing works along the Allandale Road.

“Cutting back trees and demolishing the old wire fence in places has left the area as a disaster waiting to happen”

“Some kind of barrier or fence must now go up to protect the users of this stretch!

“I have highlighted the dangers on this road for years and the desperate need for a barrier.

“We have large lorries, school buses and other vehicles on this road constantly and it really worries me, especially at this time of year with the dark nights and wintry conditions.”

The road lies in between the Forth & Clyde Canal and the remains of a section of the Antonine Wall, which is a world heritage site.

Baillie Buchanan says he has been contacted by constituents who are very concerned about the road, especially in winter months.

A spokesperson for Scottish Canals said: “Scottish Canals were instructed by Falkirk Council to remove the vegetation which was obstructing the carriageway.

“The works, which took six days, were completed by our contractor on Saturday (November 30).

“We are now currently scoping works to have a fence reinstated.”