Blue-green algae: Keep dogs out of Helix Park lagoon warning

It follows the discovery of high levels of dangerous blue-green algae or cyanobacteria in the water.

Falkirk Council issued the warning after water testing was carried out by SEPA (Scottish Environment Protection Agency) last Wednesday and with the analysis results revealed on Friday.

Blue-green algae is naturally occurring bacteria that can be harmful to animals, including fish, and in some cases, humans.

Falkirk council is warning people to stay out of the Helix lagoon

The local authority has put up signs around the perimeter of the lagoon warning of the danger and is also patrolling the area.

A spokesperson said: “We are urging pet owners not to allow their animals to swim in the lagoon and also we will continue to advise the public to stay out of the water.

“We will continue to monitor the presence of the Blue-Green Algae and will notify the public through social media channels when levels have naturally reduced.”

The news comes less than a week after a water safety event held at the park, including in the lagoon.

Blue-green algae tends to grow in still or slow-flowing water when it gets a bit warmer.

It can’t actually be seen until it starts clumping together. Then it can look like a green or blueish scum on the water or it might look like someone has thrown blue or green paint into the water.