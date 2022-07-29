Scottish GP patient survey 2022: The 12 best rated doctor’s surgeries in Falkirk district

The study also reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in Falkirk district.

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2021/22 asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 67 per cent said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, down 12 per cent on the 2019/20 survey.

More than 130,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded to the 2021/22 survey, giving an overall response rate of 24 per cent.

The questionnaires were sent out in November 2021 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Falkirk, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either positive or negative.

Ark Medical Practice, Falkirk At Ark Medical Practice in Booth Place, 90.7 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive and 2.8 per cent as negative.

Slamannan Medical Practice At Slamannan Medical Practice in Bank Street, Slamannan, 84.1 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive and 4.1 per cent as negative

Parkview Practice At Parkview Practice in Park Drive, Stenhousemuir, 83.1 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as positive and 7.9 per cent as negative